Laura Ingram calls out Rep. Omar on Venezuela tweet: ‘You support doing nothing’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday called out freshman lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for blaming Venezuela’s turmoil on President Donald Trump’s “efforts to install a far right opposition,” while ignoring the authoritarian countries that back the Latin American country.

“A US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face. Trump’s efforts to install a far right opposition will only incite violence and further destabilize the region. We must support Mexico, Uruguay & the Vatican’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful dialogue,” Omar tweeted.

Ingraham slammed Omar for hypocrisy, pointing out the Democratic lawmaker’s ostensible silence on the authoritarian countries — like Rusia and China — that support Venezuela.

“Marxists, Russia, China and you support doing nothing. Perfect,” Ingraham tweeted late Thursday.

Omar’s comments came amid a week of political and economic turmoil for the Latin American country that followed years of mismanagement and corruption.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday he’s cutting off relations with the U.S. and gave American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country, despite the Trump administration officially recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s interim president.

Maduro has received the backing from China, Iran, Syria, Cuba, Turkey and Russia – each of whom has echoed Omar’s comments of labeling the opposition as an “attempted coup” backed by the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang and The Associated Press contributed to this report.