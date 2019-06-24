Laura Ingraham: Media, Democrats, and Pelosi 'misleading' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “using children to get her way” in regards to illegal immigration.

“Note her typical emotional ploy, using children to get her way. Except when she wants their lives ended,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday in response to a clip of Pelosi taking credit for delaying President Trump’s ICE raids.

“When I spoke to the President, I said ‘Look, I’m a mom, I have five kids, seven, nine grandchildren and children are scared,'”Pelosi said Monday in New York.

“No one wants any child ever to be afraid, ever. It is tragic, and it really shouldn’t happen. And kids of American criminals, they suffer here too because of the mistakes of their parents. And parents coming illegally, again tragic but now comes the consequences for the whole family sometimes. Or at least there should be consequences if the rule of law means anything,” Ingraham told her audience.

The host criticized Pelosi for not taking care of American citizens first and use San Francisco as an example.

“Nancy doesn’t need to go far, does she, from San Francisco to see suffering and desperation. We have seen all those stories. Maybe she should focus on fixing that before throwing rocks,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham also blasted Democrats for remaining silent on the issue when former President Obama faced the same accusations.

“But where were the Democrats? Where were their outrage before Trump came into office?” Ingram said before playing a clip of Obama.

“Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they will get sent back, more importantly they may not make it,” President Obama said in 2014 interview with ABC News.

Ingraham blasted the media, Democrats and Pelosi for misleading the public.

“Now, do any of you remember Nancy Pelosi firing off angry tweets in demanding a change in Obama policy or criticizing these allegedly inhumane conditions?” Ingraham said.

“Don’t be deceived by the media coverage where the motive images you are seeing because it happened years ago and the Democrats were silent.”