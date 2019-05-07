Laura Ingraham gets a first-hand look at the 'border crisis,' Fox Nation behind-the-scenes special drops Tuesday

Laura Ingraham took the “Ingraham Angle” to the U.S.-Mexico border Monday to get a first-hand look at the ‘border crisis’ in the Del Rio sector of Texas.

“We have been covering this crisis from Washington, D.C., as many of you know since the show began. But when you come here and you see it for yourself you see, number one the professionalism of the border patrol in every aspect of their job, and you see how challenging this is. The terrain, the job responsibilities and the political failures. A total outrage. It makes you more outraged than ever before,” Ingraham told her audience.

The host added, “Whatever you thought of the border situation, it is actually worse.”

Ingraham, her staff and Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo shadowed Border Patrol agents, filmed dramatic rescues of illegal immigrants and talked to people impacted by their crossings.

“We see Border Patrol agents putting their lives on the line every single day here to protect us, then something more. They are rescuing illegal immigrants who are breaking into the country via the river right behind me. And then, the agents in some cases end up acting as temporary child care providers, providing food, diapers, when necessary, formula, medical care. It is something to see. And I read bits and pieces of this, but I didn’t really understand the enormity of this crisis until I got here,” Ingraham told viewers Monday.

Ingraham also spoke with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, R, who criticized Democrats for not taking the border seriously and their criticism of the Border Patrol.

“By the way, to the Democrats, get off their back,” Patrick said, informing Democrats of the dangerous situations that Border Patrol agents face daily.

Ingraham and Arroyo will host a special behind-the-scenes show from their border visit that drops on Fox Nation Tuesday.

The duo spent two days with Border Patrol on land, in the air, and on the water.

