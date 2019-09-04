Latter-day Saint mission president dies in the Philippines

2019 BY INTELLECTUAL RESERVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Bradley Wayne Kirk and his wife, Shirley.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died after having a stroke while serving in the Philippines.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a news release Bradley Wayne Kirk died Wednesday morning after having a stroke Monday. The 61-year-old Kirk and his wife, Shirley, arrived to lead the mission in the Asian country in July.

He shared this statement:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bradley Wayne Kirk, president of the Philippines Naga Mission. Early Monday morning, President Kirk had a stroke at home and was taken to the hospital. He passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 61. He and his wife, Shirley, are from Clovis, California and had been serving since July 2019. They have three children. We call upon people of faith to join us in praying for the comfort and well-being of the Kirk family at this difficult time. We also pray for the missionaries who will miss this wonderful and capable leader.

The Kirks are from Clovis, California. They have three children.



The Kirk family said in a statement that they are deeply saddened, but feel comfort that he died serving a church mission in a place that was dear to his heart. The family says Kirk loved music, family and the outdoors.

The Kirk family released this message:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our father, husband, grandfather, brother, and uncle. We find comfort that he passed while doing what he loved — serving the Lord in a place dear to his heart amongst a people he loved, with his lifelong sweetheart by his side.

Our family has been overwhelmed with the public and private outpouring of the positive impact he has left on so many people. Although his time in Naga was short, he felt a deep love and appreciation for the missionaries.

His love for family, music, the outdoors, and our Savior Jesus Christ will never be forgotten. We await the day of our joyful reunion.