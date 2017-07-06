The Latest: Suspect arrested in deadly Utah hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Salt Lake City say they have arrested a woman suspected of driving onto a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five other people.

Salt Lake police said Wednesday night that the Utah Department of Corrections found 37-year-old Shutney Kyzer, who is being held on a parole violation.

Authorities had been searching for Kyzer since shortly after the car barreled into a crowd on Tuesday. Police say the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police say charges for the hit-and-run will be evaluated when the investigation is done.

Police identified the woman who died as 27-year-old Kendra Griffiths. A police spokesman says one person was critically injured but is expected to survive and the other four victims suffered minor injuries.