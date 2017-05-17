The Latest: Police charge man they say fled with 2 daughters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities have filed charges against a man accused of fleeing to Nevada with his two young daughters while in the midst of a custody dispute with their mother.

Joshua Dundon was arrested after law enforcement officials said he walked to a ranch seeking help. The girls were rescued in a mountainous area of Nevada after Dundon was taken into custody. Dundon is jailed under $5 million bail on two counts of custodial interference.

Police say Dundon checked the girls out of their elementary school in the Boise, Idaho area last week and vanished. His vehicle was later found burned in the desert, and an Amber alert was issued for the kids.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dundon had an attorney in connection with the criminal charges.