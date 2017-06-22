The Latest: Navy Seal tells of wound during Bergdahl search

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former Navy Seal says his career was ended by a wound he suffered on a search mission to find Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after the soldier walked off his post in Afghanistan.

Prosecutors called retired Senior Chief Petty Officer James Hatch to testify Wednesday at a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg. He said he was shot in the leg and feared bleeding to death on a search mission.

Prosecutors want to use evidence of injuries to service members such as Hatch during sentencing if Bergdahl is convicted. A judge already ruled that evidence of the injuries can’t be used during the guilt-or-innocence phase of the trial.

Bergdahl is scheduled to go to trial in October on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

Also on Wednesday, the military judge told defense attorneys they can ask potential jurors a series of questions about President Donald Trump on a written questionnaire. Defense lawyers have argued Trump’s criticism of Bergdahl will prevent him from getting a fair trial.