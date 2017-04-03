The Latest: Mormons leader preaches inclusivity

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A top Mormon leader says there’s room in the faith for people of different “sexual attractions” if they love God and honor his commandments.

Jeffrey Holland’s brief remark during a speech about inclusivity Saturday at a Mormon conference marks the latest attempt by the faith to foster a climate of empathy for gays and lesbians while the religion still clings to fundamental doctrinal beliefs that homosexuality activity is a sin.

He said there’s room in the faith for all types of people, including from different cultures; those from different family structures; and those questioning their faith.

Holland also encouraged church members to embrace their uniqueness and forget trying to conform to unrealistic stereotypes idealized by social media.

Holland is a long-time member of a top governing body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

This weekend’s conference is broadcast online to church members around the world.