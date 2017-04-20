The Latest: Labrador says he doesn’t mind opposing Trump

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador faced jeers from a combative crowd when he said that he does not believe there’s any evidence of criminality inside President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Labrador held his first town hall of the year Wednesday night. The room — which seats 1,200 — was nearly full of progressive activists who immediately started the event booing the congressman.

Labrador says that he has no problem standing up to Trump, but that he doesn’t feel Congress has enough evidence to subpoena Trump to force him to hand over his tax returns.

Despite facing an angry crowd, Labrador has remained calm saying “I don’t mind if you boo me, but please don’t shout at each other.”