The Latest: Idaho lawmakers close to adjourning for the year

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are close to finishing their work for the year after passing a massive transportation bill in both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

The more than $300 million transportation plan now goes to Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter for his signature. This leaves just a handful of items left on legislative leaders’ to-do lists before they can officially adjourn — including the Senate needing to vote on a newly amended $28 million tax cut plan attached to an unemployment insurance proposal.

The Legislature was estimated to be finished last week, but several delays with a transportation funding plan pushed back the adjournment.