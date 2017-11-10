Latest: Food pantry resumes near Texas church shooting site

The Latest on the Texas church shooting (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A weekly food pantry has resumed operations at a site next to the Texas church that less than a week ago endured the state’s worst mass shooting.

The pantry’s director, Lula White, was among the more than two dozen killed Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherlands Springs. White was also the 71-year-old grandmother of the gunman’s wife.

On Friday, people crowded the small space, tearfully hugging and filling bags with donated bakery goods, groceries and used clothing. As 68-year-old Brandy Johnson walked in, she exclaimed she could “see Lu at the desk.”

Husband and wife, Rod and Judy Green, have operated the pantry for 11 years. They were married at First Baptist but didn’t attend the service that Devin Kelley brought to an untimely end with semi-automatic gunfire.

___

12:04 a.m.

Some gave blood. Others stocked the food pantry.

Residents and neighbors of Sutherland Springs volunteered Thursday as a way help the tiny Texas community recover from the shooting at a Baptist church that left more than two dozen dead.

Twenty-year-old Karyssa Calbert of neighboring Floresville, who is six months pregnant, could not give blood but came to give moral support. She says people are doing what they can, “but honestly everyone feels so helpless.”

The pastor of the First Baptist Church says that the church will be demolished. Members and visitors say the congregation should continue but not in the same building. One assistant to the congregation says she and others are trying to figure out a temporary solution to keep it going, perhaps in another building.