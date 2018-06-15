Last Camp Minden defendant agrees he owes US $149,000

The last defendant has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed that he owes the federal government $149,000 in a case involving a huge explosion at a Louisiana National Guard-owned site.

William Terry Wright’s plea agreement was described in news release Friday from the U.S. attorney’s office in Shreveport. Wright signed the agreement Thursday.

Wright was vice president of operations at Explo Systems, which had an Army contract to “demilitarize” artillery charges.

State police began investigating after a 2012 explosion that shattered windows 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away. The company went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant at Camp Minden.

Explo co-owner David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and three company officials pleaded guilty earlier. The second co-owner, David Fincher of Burns, Tennessee, died June 2.