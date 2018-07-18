Las Vegas murder suspect found dead in Bannock County

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

LAVA HOT SPRINGS – The Las Vegas corrections officer accused of shooting and killing his wife was found dead in Lava Hot Springs Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man was found dead in the back seat of his SUV from a gunshot wound just after seven o’clock on Tuesday night.

Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said someone called police about a suspicious vehicle parked along Elm street with what looked to be someone sleeping in the back seat.

Right now police are not releasing his name until the Clark County Sheriff’s Office notifies his family.

Police said he left behind two young children.

The fugitive has allegedly been on the run since Las Vegas Metro Police received a call on Saturday from one of the children who happened to be in the home during the shooting.

Sheriff Nielsen said he did not have any ties to Bannock County, so it’s still unclear why he drove to Lava.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will continue to update this story as more information unfolds.