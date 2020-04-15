Las Vegas doctor praised for cleaning room of COVID-19 patient

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An intensive care unit doctor at a Las Vegas hospital is earning accolades for going out of his way to clean the room of a coronavirus patient.

Irene Ibarra, Spring Valley Hospital’s housekeeper normally tasked with sterilizing patients’ rooms, told ABC News she was grateful for Dr. Kevin Tsui’s help.

“I feel like ‘Aye doctor!’ … I said, ‘Thank you so much.’ And he goes, ‘Of course, Irene. You know we love you,'” Ibarra said of her interaction with Tsui.

Tsui said there wasn’t much of a thought process behind his actions, which was captured last week on video by Sharon Radcliffe, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.

“I was already fully dressed. I just saw her going in the room and I just grabbed the broom and the mop and just went to town on those floors and just did it,” Tsui said. “Didn’t really think about it. Kind of what we do around here.”

SEN. MARTHA MCSALLY: CORONAVIRUS WILL BE DEFEATED BY HEALTH CARE HEROES – WE MUST GET THEM WHAT THEY NEED

Ibarra said Tsui’s actions boosted morale and made the hospital staff feel like family.

“We take care of the patients, which is our first and foremost goal, and take care of each other,” Tsui said. “That’s the biggest thing. … Help each other out, you know? Never above somebody, never below somebody. Just right beside them every single step.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday, the Las Vegas area has more than 2,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 106 deaths, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.