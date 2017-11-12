Las Vegas beefs up marathon security after concert attack

Las Vegas ramped up security for the annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which was the first major outdoor event on the Strip since the mass shooting.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the race with many wearing T-shirts that read “Vegas Strong,” in memory of the Oct. 1 attack.

The start of the marathon is usually outside Mandalay Bay, where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from a 32nd-floor suite. Because of security concerns, the start line was moved a mile north.

Capt. Andrew Walsh says about 350 officers were working and were aided by a helicopter. Large city vehicles were positioned at key intersections to prevent anyone from driving onto the course.