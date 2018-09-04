LARSON: The wrong side of history cuts both ways

A condescending Trump-hating radio listener of mine began his condemning email to me with the assurance that I would be on the “wrong side of history.” I can’t remember for what, though. Stormy Daniels, Russia, Immigration, some ill-conceived presidential tweet, or whatever fascist authoritarian atrocity of the week Trump had committed. Somehow this man knew I was destined for history’s wrong side.

I think he thought I should be grateful for his kind warning. The last thing anyone would ever want is to be on history’s bad side. It was as though he was telling me my opinion was the mullet of opinions and would not be remembered well.

I’m terrible at pleasing the demands of the current generation. Now I have to worry what their kids and grandkids are going to think of me? It’s like the social pecking order of junior high meets Back to the Future. Liberals who bring out the wrong-side-of-history whip expand their threat of disapproving hostility through both space, and now time. They now speak for future generations.

Who are these people, these seers who peer into the future and feel such high esteem for their own prognostication skills that they so cavalierly foretell how any current opinion will be measured by some future enlightened generation? To make such a declaration is for sure a window into the soul of someone with a spectacular sense of superiority. And they aren’t afraid to use it.

I’ve been thinking lately of this psychological weaponization of a concept that doesn’t even really exist. History is simply history. At its best, it’s a neutral, permanent, good-faith record of past occurrences. Nobody owns history any more than anyone owns math or physics. The political use of history is only through the temporary lens of prevailing contemporary thought that morphs over time. There is no fixed position delineating the right or wrong side of history. It’s just a fictitious monster under the bed that liberals insist will eat you if you don’t behave. Problem is, some of them even believe the monster is real.

Last year I visited the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. It had been over 25 years since I had been there. Every visitor is led through a series of exhibits before seeing the iconic bell. Each of these exhibits recounts a dark struggle America has worked through, from slavery to denied women’s suffrage. The irony is pointed out abundantly in these displays how the Liberty Bell was rung at a time of denied liberty for too many. Point taken.

But as we reached the end of the series of exhibits, I stopped and just stood in one place. In a crowd of busy tourists my mind was silently fixed on a realization. An exhibit was missing. I stood there for a pensive, poignant moment and felt an undeniable absence of today’s silent forsaken masses and its corresponding denial of liberty. Like black slaves two centuries ago, unborn children are not viewed as people today. Like women denied rights in 1900, many babies are similarly denied fundamental human rights today. I won’t bludgeon those who support a “right” to infanticide with the wrong-side-of-history club. They make their own choices. But I will count myself among the emancipators.

It has nothing to do with making sure I’m not remembered wrongly by some arbitrary future generation, but rather because everything in my conscience, heart, and mind tells me the deliberate destruction of an innocent human being — however tiny — is an unconscionable act of violence, an abhorrent denial of liberty.

This past week, Oprah joined the “Shout Your Abortion” movement. With a decline in elective abortions in the United States, and the pending installation of a Supreme Court justice that could well help overturn Roe v Wade — the Dred Scott decision of our day — the traditional defenders of abortion feel an urgency to put a proud and virtuous face on their shameful advocacy. Yet, America may be seeing the beginnings of a new emancipation.

And of course the advocates of infanticide must shout. Shouting is the only thing loud enough to drown out the dreadful din of their own consciences. If their own value lies in how they are remembered in history and by future generations, it may not turn out that well for them.

Associated​ ​Press​ ​award-winning​ ​columnist​ ​Neal​ ​Larson​ ​of​ ​Idaho​ ​Falls ​is​ ​the​ ​author​ ​of​ ​“Living​ ​in Spin.”​ ​He​ ​is​ ​a​ ​conservative​ ​talk​ ​show​ ​host​ ​on​ ​KID​ ​Newsradio​ ​106.3​ ​and​ ​92.1,​ ​and​ ​also​ ​at www.kidnewsradio.com.​ ​“The​ ​Neal​ ​Larson​ ​Show”​ ​can​ ​be​ ​heard​ ​weekday​ ​mornings​ ​from​ ​6:00​ ​to​ ​10:00. His​ ​email​ ​address​ ​is​ ​neal@590kid.com.