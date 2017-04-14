LARSON: If “Mother of All Bombs” offends you… everything offends you

On occasion I’ll stop at a local gas station and buy a big fat juicy hot dog branded as the “Bahama Mama.” (Before judging my dietary choices, just shut that little trap of yours until you’ve tried one, then we’ll talk.) It wasn’t until today that I realized my occasional Bahama Mama may be more than just nutritionally offensive. Fortunately, the gender-loaded branding hasn’t piqued the interest of the cultural gender police just yet, as far as I can tell. (My apologies in advance if my column tips them off.)

The gender police were actually busy this week elsewhere: crying in their Perrier over the military using the nickname “Mother of All Bombs” for our military’s largest non-nuclear explosive device. MOAB is actually an acronym for Massive Ordnance Air Blast, but that doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well. Hence, the nickname.

There were several social media examples cited in a Washington Post piece, but perhaps the most concise came from Twitter user “Not A Tory s” who tweeted “Why are we enforcing sexist gender roles on explosive ordnance?” A number of others expressed similar or connected offenses — robotic outrage that a gender term was used, and in a way not approved by them. My first thought was actually envy, over the amount of time and emotional energy other people have to get worked up over such trivial crap. Seriously, if that offends them, anything will offend them. The second observation was that euphemisms are euphemisms because they have abandoned their literal origins, so we can all calm down.

Now, we might all need some social-media enforced sensitivity training if the military had called it the Barefoot and Pregnant Little Lady of All Bombs, or the Make Me a Sandwich, Woman, of All Bombs, or The Bomb that Doesn’t Throw Like a Girl. It’s the Mother of All Bombs, and the Mother of All [Whatever] is the one that commands respect. It’s the gold standard, the one in charge and with the gravitas that forces everyone’s attention. In other words, it’s a compliment denoting respect — not an offense necessitating a collective involuntary gender studies seminar.

In the wake of this story I considered some euphemistic terms we use in everyday language. Motherboard. Mother Nature. Mother lode. Mother ship. Queen bee. Mankind. Oh boy! Oh man! And I’m sure there are more; that’s just off the top of my head. No doubt there are lists compiled and curated of artificially offensive terms that need to be cleansed from the lexicon. Just recently NAU student Cailin Jeffers had her grade reduced by her professor after Jeffers used the term “mankind” in a paper. You guessed it, that word is sexist, oppressive, and anti-woman.

Have you noticed that it’s never really explained beyond vague and murky gobbledygook how the terms “mankind” or “mother of all ______” are actually oppressive? You’re just expected to agree with the jargon, nod your head, and join their not-fully-explained cause of making the genders so equal they are precisely identical. So identical, in fact, we must stop saying either “he” or “she” and instead use “ze”, “xe” or now the confusing “they.” Makes one wonder if the goal is gender erasure, not gender equality.

There is a robust effort underway on college campuses, in journalism, and in some governments to eradicate gender pronouns from common use. But it won’t be limited to pronouns. Gender-laced euphemisms — complementary or benign – are under the knife as well.

Boy, seems we’ve hit the biggest grand-daddy mother lode of irrationality in the history of mankind, and that’s all she wrote!

Associated​ ​Press​ ​award-winning​ ​columnist​ ​Neal​ ​Larson​ ​of​ ​Idaho​ ​Falls​ ​is​ ​also​ ​the​ ​author​ ​of​ ​“Living​ ​in Spin.”​ ​He​ ​is​ ​a​ ​conservative​ ​talk​ ​show​ ​host​ ​on​ ​KID​ ​Newsradio​ ​590am,​ ​106.3​ ​and​ ​92.1fm,​ ​and​ ​also​ ​at www.kidnewsradio.com.​ ​“The​ ​Neal​ ​Larson​ ​Show”​ ​can​ ​be​ ​heard​ ​weekday​ ​mornings​ ​from​ ​8:00​ ​to​ ​10:00. His​ ​email​ ​address​ ​is​ ​neal@590kid.com.