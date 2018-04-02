LARSON: Are there any boundaries to David Hogg’s grief?

The meteoric rise of gun control spokes-teen David Hogg has put conservatives and 2nd Amendment advocates in a terrible conundrum. Seems even the slightest criticism directed at Hogg is met with a big fat “How dare you!”: How dare you question him, how dare you fact check him, how dare you suggest he’s being used? After all, he’s a grieving teenager. We don’t question grieving teenagers.

With compassion, I respect the grieving process, especially for young people. People suffer trauma. They need space, and we should give them that space to feel, to express, and to emote however they need to. But what happens when a child’s grief gets politically weaponized? What happens when the aggrieved is led to believe that anguish bestows moral superiority, instant celebrity, policy expertise, cultural privilege, and a right to inflict economic damage on detractors and hurl any inflammatory and slanderous thought at anyone at any time without consequence?

Someday Hogg will realize that he’s being victimized. His progressive political and media enablers are giving him the dangerous drug cocktail of instant importance and unprecedented clout. They are not only plying him with this irresistible intoxication, but also giving him the keys to the car. We have seen in Hollywood what happens when young people’s egos are first overfed, then starved. The forces exploiting this young man are despicable, creating an economy of politically useful grief that will one day leave him abandoned and alone.

We conservatives are not skilled in countering such an untouchable caricature, because Team Grief always has more fans than Team Freedom. And, there are rules. The rules are that sympathy for the grief-stricken must include agreement, approval, and acquiescence. In other words, teenage grief in the wake of tragedy must be everything it wants to be, even our tyrant. We are not allowed to rationally disagree with the conclusions of irrational grief, at least not without inviting the wrath of lynch mobs and rabid hyenas.

The amount of power this young man has amassed in a short time is horrifying. TV talker Laura Ingraham is having a horrible week. Through an awkward tweet, her trademark snark mildly mocking Hogg’s failure to be admitted to his college of choice led to a call for a boycott. With the help of Media Matters and Daily Kos, more than a few advertisers have now bailed. Despite an apology from Ingraham, I’m not sure her show will survive this. Hogg rejected the apology and is now demanding she denounce the Fox News Channel. Her arrow was met with a nuclear blast, with frightening implications, because politically motivated boycotts are the Black Plague to civic discourse.

No individual’s grief diminishes a nation’s God-given liberty. Even reviled or ignored truth, remains truth. We should have a healthy appreciation for genuine trauma experienced by survivors of an atrocity, but also recognize there must be boundaries to the power given to that grief.

Has anyone noticed that the Hogg phenomenon has metastasized from a debate over gun-control to also destroying and silencing conservative voices and bullying the companies that support them? His usefulness is expanding.

My biggest fear is that this episode turns from an anomaly into the modus operandi.