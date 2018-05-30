'Large explosion' reported at Kentucky UPS center draws police response

A “large explosion” was reported near a Kentucky highway and authorities were responding to the incident, police said Wednesday.

Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS Freight Center near the Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington at around 7:44 a.m., police told WKYT-TV.

Lexington police responded to the scene. At least 20 emergency vehicles were at the facility, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Residents in Chilesburg and Andover also heard a large explosion, according to WKYT-TV.

One witness told a LEX 18 reporter that she heard a “massive explosion” and it appeared that it blew a hole in the roof of the UPS building. She said she never saw any smoke or fire.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Fox News’ Shira Bush contributed to this report.