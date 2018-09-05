Large crack in window is latest problem for Millennium Tower in San Francisco

The Millenium Tower, the tallest residential building in San Francisco, has been sinking and tilting. Now it has a large crack in a window on its 36th floor, according to reports.

The crack, discovered last Saturday, is just the latest problem for the skyscraper, which has sunk about 18 inches and tilted more than a foot since its 2009 completion, the Bay Area’s FOX 2 KTVU reported.

Aaron Peskin, who represents District 3 on the city’s Board of Supervisors, said he asked the city’s Building Inspection Department to consider closing the sidewalks below the cracked window, as a safety precaution, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“If a window failed entirely it would rain shards of glass hundreds of feet below down onto one of the busiest, most congested parts of the city,” Peskin told the paper.

“When you have a window at the 36th floor that cracks in the middle of the night that is a big wake-up call,” Peskin told NBC Bay Area. He has held hearings into why the tower has been sinking “so dramatically,” the report said.

City officials blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution, but said it doesn’t appear the cracked window is a safety issue to those on the ground, the station reported.

Residents have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer of the 58-story building, known as the “Leaning Tower of San Francisco,” according to the report.

Homeowners Association attorney Tom Miller told FOX 2 that their engineer said the crack is a “one-off issue” right now.

“So, one crack, no big deal. But, if more start showing up, potential major deal. So, if we see a pattern, then it becomes a systemic problem we then have to address it on all units,” Miller said.