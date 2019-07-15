Lara Trump: 'Frustrating' to watch progressive Democrats 'dump on our country'

Democrats‘ so-called progressive “squad” continues to critique America, which has rightfully led to friction with President Trump, according to 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump.

Some of the policies advocated by the group — including calls to change border policies and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — are counterintuitive to what a representative of the American people should support, Trump claimed Monday on “The Story.”

“It’s very frustrating to see people who are supposed to represent our country, these congresswomen, dump on our country every single day — call for the abolishment of ice, call for open borders, go against everything that he’s doing,” she said.

“At a certain point, we’re all frustrated as Americans.

AOC ‘SQUAD’ REFERS TO TRUMP AS ‘OCCUPANT’ OF WHITE HOUSE, CONDEMNS ‘RACIST’ REMARKS, AS TRUMP FIRES BACK

“We need to step back for a second and remember Donald Trump is a man who gave up his entire life because he loves this country so much and he wanted to fix it.”

Lara Trump also questioned the intentions of Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“Why are you representing people of this country if you dislike it so much?” she asked.

“His frustration is clear here,” she added of her father-in-law, the president.

STIREWALT: TRUMP’S OMAR, AOC COMMENTS LEADING PELOSI TO TRY TO ‘TRAP REPUBLICANS’

Members of the “squad” have feuded bitterly with top House Democrats in recent days, leading some observers to allege that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attacks on the freshmen progressives have emboldened Trump.

But, leading up to Monday evening’s news conference, the weight of the party establishment was firmly behind the four members of Congress — united, with all hands on deck, in attacking Trump’s comments. Pelosi announced Monday the House would take up a resolution to condemn the president’s “xenophobic tweets.”

Just minutes before the representatives were set to take the stage, Trump invoked Omar’s infamous casual reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as an instance in which “some people did something” — and renewed his calls for anti-American individuals to leave the country.

“We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country,” Trump wrote. “If you are NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump added that some people “HATE our Country,” and are “anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, ‘some people did something.'”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.