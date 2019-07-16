Lara Trump: Biden praise for AOC is proof of how far left he has to move for Dems

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s praise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and her so-called progressive “squad” shows how far left the Democratic Party has moved, according to Lara Trump.

The Democratic Party is no longer of the same ideology of the more moderate ex-Delaware senator, Trump claimed Tuesday on “Hannity.”

“If you had any questions about who the Democrats were, here’s your answer,” she said.

“Joe Biden has realized he has got to move so far to the left to fit in with this new party. So, people going to the polls in 2020 should remember this.”

In an interview with MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, Biden complimented Ocasio-Cortez.

“AOC is brilliant, and the other three women we’re talking about are really smart, but they are the exception rather than the rule,” the Scranton, Pa. native claimed.

“I think the freshmen — particularly AOC — is smart as hell, really bright, and really a value-added to the party.”

Speaking with host Sean Hannity, Trump claimed America would be drastically changed if her father-in-law loses in 2020.

“Think, if any of these people get control of the White House, it would be a very different looking country,” she said.

Of the Democrats, Hannity added House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is “speaker in name only,” in reference to Ocasio-Cortez’s high profile.

Earlier Tuesday, the Bronx Democrat turned her attention to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., amid her ongoing feud with President Trump over his recent controversial comments.

In the broadside, she said McConnell is “complicit in advancing racism” in the wake of the president’s remarks about four Democratic congresswomen — including Ocasio-Cortez — needing to “go back” where they came from. Three of the four women were born in America.

“The majority leader is complicit in advancing racism in America if he doesn’t even have the backbone to speak out,” Ocasio-Cortez told ABC on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.