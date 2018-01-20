LAPD Chief Charlie Beck to retire in June

After more than 40 years on the force, Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck plans to retire.

Beck made the announcement Friday during a news conference with Mayor Eric Garcetti that was intended to address crime statistics. The disclosure appeared to surprise some of his own staff, FOX 11 reported.

Beck’s last day will be June 27. His current five-year appointment had been scheduled to expire in November 2019, the station reported.

“Serving the citizens of Los Angeles for over 40 years has been the honor of a lifetime. Leading the men and women of the #LAPD -my family- has been a privilege I never thought I’d be worthy of,” Beck wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Today, I am announcing my retirement effective June 27th of this year. “

He added: “I believe we are in the right place to support my decision, and give the next generation of #LAPD leaders an opportunity to lead.”

Beck worked his way through the ranks at the department – starting as a reserve officer in March 1975. He was eventually promoted to deputy chief in 2006 — the same rank his father obtained at the department — before becoming chief in November 2009, the station reported.

During his tenure, Beck faced backlash from numerous activist groups, including Black Lives Matter, which has advocated for his firing, the station reported.

“We claim this victory in the names of #WakieshaWilson #BrotherAfrica #KeithBursey #RedelJones #EzellFord #JesseRomero #EricRivera #KennyWatkins #BrendonGlenn and all those stolen under Charlie Beck’s reign as the #MostMurderous police chief in the nation. #ByeByeBeck,” the Black Lives Matter-LA Twitter account posted on Friday.

However, Beck maintained support from Garcetti as well as the majority of the Police Commission, according to the station.

“Under his leadership, he has helped to make the LAPD the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world,” commission member Steve Soboroff said, the station reported.

In a tweet Friday night, City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents the 15th District of Los Angeles, said the LAPD should seek “its first female chief” to replace Beck, the station reported.