Lance Armstrong's Texas bike shop cuts ties with Austin police

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong’s bike shop in Austin, Texas, is cutting ties with local police.

Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop will no longer purchase, re-sell or service police-issued Trek bikes, even though the City of Austin had already greenlighted the request, due to “the current evaluation of community policing in Austin.”

“Businesses can no longer be non-participants in the communities they serve,” Mellow Johnny’s in Austin said in a statement. “We chose what we think will do the most to suture these divides and place our community on the right side of history. We have had to make these choices before when we felt companies whose products we sold put kids at schools at risk of violence. We lost sales due to this choice.”

The store had previously cut ties with Vista Outdoor over its connection to the National Rifle Association.

Despite its latest decision, Mellow Johnny’s said its shop is not “anti-police.”

“We do believe our local police force will protect us from the very threats we are receiving right now,” Mellow Johnny’s said in the statement.

Mellow Johnny’s opened in Austin in 2008. There is another Mellow Johnny’s in Fort Worth, Texas, under different management, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

