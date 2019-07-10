Labor Secretary Acosta defends role in Epstein plea deal, faults state prosecutors

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta pushed back Wednesday against calls for him to stand down over his past involvement in a plea deal for financier Jeffrey Epstein — who was charged in federal court this week with sex trafficking.

“Facts are important, and facts are being overlooked,” he said in a press conference.

Acosta said what Epstein was accused of was “despicable.”

Acosta, who was U.S. attorney for Florida in 2008, helped Epstein to secure a plea deal that resulted in an 18-month sentence — he served just 13 months. The deal was criticized as lenient because Epstein could have faced a life sentence. Acosta negotiated a deal that resulted in two state solicitation charges, but no federal charges.

But he said Wednesday that his office took charge after the Palm Beach state attorney’s office was ready to let Epstein walk free, “no jail time, nothing.” Acosta said this was unacceptable, and it was his office that secured jail time, restitution, and for Epstein to register as a sex offender.

Epstein was charged this week with sex trafficking and conspiracy during the early 2000s based on new evidence. Epstein pleaded not guilty on Monday in New York City federal court.

Epstein allegedly created and maintained a “vast network” and operation from 2002 “up to and including” at least 2005 that enabled him to “sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls” in addition to paying victims to recruit other underage girls.

Since then, Acosta’s ties to Epstein have drawn fire from Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Monday for Acosta to step down over what she called an “unconscionable agreement” with Epstein, and was soon joined by a chorus of other top-ranking congressional Democrats.

“As U.S. Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice,” she tweeted. “This was known by @POTUS when he appointed him to the cabinet.”

Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee wrote to Acosta on Wednesday inviting him to testify at a July 23 hearing that will examine his actions related to Epstein.

Acosta first spoke out in a series of tweets Tuesday, calling Epstein’s crimes “horrific” while saying he was pleased that prosecutors were moving forward with the case based on new evidence.

“With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator,” he said. “Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

President Trump, who also has past ties to Epstein, backed his Labor secretary on Tuesday and said he has done a “fantastic job,” while saying his administration would look closely at the situation.

“I can only say this from what I know, and what I do know is he has been a really great secretary of labor—the rest of it, we’ll have to look at it. We’ll have to look at it very carefully,” he said. “I feel very badly actually for Secretary Acosta because I have known him as being someone who has done such a good job. I feel very badly about that situation.”

