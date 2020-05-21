LA company must stop marketing radish paste as coronavirus preventative, judge says

A Superior Court judge in Los Angeles Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction against a nutritional supplement store allegedly marketing radish paste as a preventative against the coronavirus.

The city attorney’s office sued the Koreatown business, Insan Healing, claiming the company had violated state false advertising laws when it promoted $99.95 a bottle radish paste as a “must-have product for the protection and prevention of the COVID-19,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

The paste has not been tested by the Food and Drug Administration as a preventative against the virus, City Atty. Mike Feuer said.

“In this public health emergency, consumers are entitled to accurate information. Their lives may depend on it,” he added, according to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. “We are seeking restitution for consumers who purchase this item, and we’re seeking civil penalties to hold the company accountable for what we allege are there actions.”

In his ruling, Judge Terry Green prohibited the company from making any false or misleading claims that the paste can “diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent” the coronavirus, The Times reported.

As of Wednesday, the company had removed any mention of coronavirus prevention from the product’s website description.

Other U.S. companies have also been flagged by the government for making dubious claims about their productions in relation to the virus.

More than a dozen other companies have received similar letters.

