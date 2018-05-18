Kuwait urges UN to condemn Israel and protect Palestinians

Kuwait is urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israel’s use of force against Palestinian civilians “in the strongest terms,” especially in the Gaza Strip where more than 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s military during Hamas-led protests.

A draft resolution obtained by The Associated Press early Friday also calls for the council to take measures “to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population,” including through deployment of “an international protection mission.”

The draft circulated by Kuwait, the council’s Arab member, demands that Israel “immediately cease its military reprisals, collective punishment and unlawful use of force against civilians, including in the Gaza Strip.”

The United States has defended Israel’s actions in Gaza and will very likely veto the resolution if it’s put to a vote.