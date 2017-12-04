Kosovo reopens debate on stalled border deal with Montenegro

Kosovo’s government has decided to reopen a parliamentary debate on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.

A government statement issued on Monday said the Cabinet decided to seek ratification of the border deal in Parliament, where it lacked sufficient support for approval earlier this year and led to a no-confidence vote for the coalition leading the country at the time.

The opposition, of which Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj’s party was a member, claimed the deal signed in 2015 would cost Kosovo territory. The previous Cabinet, international experts and Western backers of the agreement disputed the claim.

The European Union insists Kosovo must approve the border demarcation deal before its citizens enjoy visa-free travel within the Schengen zone.

Montenegro recognizes Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, which Serbia vehemently opposes.