Kosovo independence fighters try to amend special court law

Former fighters of Kosovo’s independence movement are collecting signatures for a petition seeking to extend the jurisdiction of a war crimes court to include Serbs, their adversaries in their war for independence.

Three associations of Kosovo Liberation Army veterans on Friday started to collect the 10,000 signatures needed to change a 2015 law governing the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, and which can currently prosecute ethnic Albanians but not Serbs for crimes committed during and immediately after the 1998-1999 war.

The court is made up of Judges from European Union member countries, the United States and Canada. It has jurisdiction over crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under Kosovo law.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade has not recognized.