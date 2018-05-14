Koreas to hold fresh meeting on carrying out summit vows

The two Koreas have agreed to a high-level meeting to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks aimed at reducing border tension and restarting reunions between families separated by the Korean War.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says Wednesday’s meeting at a border truce village will be for discussing ways to carry out peace commitments made between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their summit last month.

The meeting announced Tuesday comes ahead of the June 12 summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Those talks are part of a global diplomatic push to resolve the issue of Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

After their April 27 meeting, Kim and Moon issued a vague vow for the “complete” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.