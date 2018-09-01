Korean War vet, 98, walks 12 miles each day to see ailing wife

Distance does not deter 98-year-old Korean War veteran Luther Younger from seeing his now-paralyzed wife Waverlee.

Younger walks 12 miles a day to visit his ailing wife in a Rochester, N.Y., hospital, according to reports.

Waverlee has suffered from brain cancer since 2009, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

“I ain’t nothing without my wife,” a tearful Younger told the station. “It’s been a rough pull. It’s been tough. I can’t stand to see her up there like that.”

Lutheta Younger, the couple’s daughter, told Yahoo Lifestlye that her father has been walking to and from the hospital “for a long time” to see his wife of more than 50 years.

“He doesn’t have to, but he wants to. I can drive him. He just doesn’t want to wait. He’s impatient,” she said. “The whole time she was sick, he would stay overnight [in the hospital]. … He wouldn’t leave her.”

“She’s the best cup of tea I ever had,” the husband and father told Spectrum News of his beloved wife. “She would come in and kiss me and say ‘baby’ and feed me in the bed, and this is what I need right here.”

Lutheta created a GoFundMe page to help cover the family’s medical expenses and transportation costs to and from the hospital. As of Saturday morning, the campaign has raised more than $50,000 toward a $65,000 goal.