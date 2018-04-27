Knife-wielding man stabs at least 7 students to death outside Chinese middle school

A knife-wielding man is in police custody Friday after reportedly stabbing at least seven students to death and injuring 12 others in a bloody rampage outside a middle school in China.

The incident occurred near Mizhi County Number Three secondary school located in the Shaanxi province, the BBC reported. The suspect reportedly started stabbing students leaving school for the day.

The suspect is in police custody, officials said. The man has not been identified and a motive was not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear how old the victims were, but local reports suggest they are between 12 to 15 years of age.