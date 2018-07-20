Knife attack on German bus results in multiple injuries, reports say

Several people were injured in an apparent knife attack aboard a bus in northern Germany on Friday.

More than 12 people were injured, at least two seriously, after the perpetrator got on the bus in Lubeck, about 44 miles northeast of Hamburg, local media reported. There were conflicting reports on the number of injured people and the severity of the injuries.

Earlier, authorities tweeted about a “major police deployment in Luebeck.”

“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” police officials wrote.

A witness told LN the bus was full of passengers when the suspected perpetrator dropped his backpack and started attacking people with what appeared to be a kitchen knife.

“The passengers jumped out of the bus and screamed,” an eyewitness told LN. “It was terrible, and then the injured were taken away,” another eyewitness told the newspaper.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, fled the bus and was quickly arrested by police.

No further details were immediately available. Police said authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of and motive for the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.