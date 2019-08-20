Kirsten Gillibrand says she is 'still angry' about her uncles voting for Trump

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said on Monday that she was “still angry” about her uncles voting for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 but touted the relationship as evidence that she understood how the president’s supporters view the world.

“I hate to admit this fact, but I have uncles who voted for Trump,” the Democratic presidential candidate told The Washington Post’s Robert Acosta. She clenched her fists, sighed, and then smiled in reaction to that fact.

“I have not spoken to them about it so I can’t tell you why. I’m still angry,” she said later in the conversation. When she learned from her cousin about their votes, she was in disbelief.

“I said, ‘that can’t be true. They knew how much I loved Hillary,'” she said, referring to the former Democratic presidential nominee.

GILLIBRAND SAYS FRANKEN, HALPERIN ENTITLED TO ‘PATH FOR REDEMPTION’

Gillibrand indicated on Tuesday that she was different from other Democratic candidates in that she was uniquely positioned to convince rural Trump voters on progressive policies like “Medicare for all.”

She claimed she was able to convince those voters of the need for that type of policy. The New York senator also told Costa that it would be “easy” to convince gun rights supporters of the need for gun control.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is also easy for me,” she said before pointing to the “alarming” amount of gun deaths in the past decade. Gillibrand added that she favored banning the use and purchase of “military-style assault weapons.”