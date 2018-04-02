King's heirs still grappling with his killing 50 years later

When Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on a hotel balcony in Memphis, a movement lost its leader – and four children also lost their father.

King was killed April 4, 1968. The loss has not gotten easier in 50 years for his three surviving children.

The siblings cling to the few memories they have of him. At times, they have been reluctant and angry to mourn him and share his legacy and death with the rest of the world.

Their anger has at times spilled into the public eye and courtrooms, but they come together in times of tragedy.

The tributes to their dad are points of pride, but also constant reminders of the void left by his death.