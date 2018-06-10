Kim Jong Un's running bodyguards back in action in Singapore for US-North Korea summit

June 10, 2018 KID News World News

Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday for the historic summit with President Trump — and brought his army of bodyguards along with him.

The North Korean leader’s security detail was out in full force on Sunday shortly after Kim’s plane landed in Changi Airport. Video showed the men, dressed in black suits with blue-and-white-striped ties, jogging alongside a black vehicle with tinted windows carrying Kim.

The bodyguards caught worldwide attention during the inter-Korean summit in late April when the suited North Korean men were spotting trudging along in a similar bizarre scene spotted Sunday. The bodyguards formed a human shield around Kim’s black Mercedes limousine at the Demilitarized Zone before it drove into North Korean territory.

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is greeted by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore, ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP)

Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday for the historicec U.S.-North Korea summit.  (AP)

North Korean leaders have been known to travel with an iron-clad security detail when on trips, even to the North Korean countryside to inspect facilities. The bodyguards are chosen for their fitness, looks, marksmanship and martial arts skills, AFP reported.

Ri Yong Guk, a North Korean defector who once served on the late Kim Jong Il’s security detail, wrote in a 2013 memoir that the former North Korean despot had up to six different layers of security guards.

TRUMP ARRIVES IN SINGAPORE AHEAD OF CRITICAL SUMMIT WITH NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN

A crowd looks on as the limousine believed to be carrying North Korea leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Istana, or Presidential Palace, in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018, to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)

Kim Jong Un is surrounded by heavy security detail for this foreign trip.  (AP)

“It is one of the world’s tightest security blankets through which even a single ant would find it hard to go,” Ri wrote in the memoir, according to AFP.

Kim arrived in Singapore hours before Air Force One landed. Trump told reporters he felt “very good” about the historic summit moments before he was whisked away for his hotel.

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump arrived in Singapore Sunday night ahead of the summit.  (AP)

U.S. and North Korean officials are set to meet Monday morning in Singapore to make final preparations for Tuesday’s meeting between Trump and Kim.

This will be the first summit of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting U.S. president. The North has faced crippling diplomatic and economic sanctions as it has advanced development of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam