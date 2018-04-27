Kim Jong Un's personal toilet reportedly not far behind during historic trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made history Friday when he crossed into South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in. But not far behind him was a portable toilet, according to a report.

Lee Yun-keol, a former member of the North Korean Guard Command who in 2005 left for South Korea, told the Washington Post that the toilet is meant to keep certain information about the leader private.

“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status, so they can’t be left behind,” he told the paper. The report said that he uses the private toilet during international trips and, at times, even domestic events.

The portable potty is shrouded in secrecy. The DailyNK reported in 2015 that it is transported in the leader’s convoy.

“There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom,” an unnamed source told the website.