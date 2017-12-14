Kim Jong Un&#039;s top aide executed by North Korean death squad, reports suggest

December 14, 2017 KID News World News
Dictator seen on video attending government conference; Greg Palkot reports from London.

A key member of Kim Jong Un’s inner circle touted as a powerful military figure mysteriously vanished from public life recently, sparking rumors he was executed by a North Korean death squad after allegations of bribery, recent reports indicated.

Hwang Pyong-so, a Vice Marshall who held the most senior position in North Korea’s military, hasn’t been seen in public since Oct. 13. News about Hwang’s troubles within Kim’s regime emerged in mid-November, when South Korea’s spy agency reported the top aide and his deputy, Kim Won-hong, were expelled from the military’s General Politico Bureau and “punished,” Yonhap News Agency reported.

North Korean vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission Hwang Pyong-so’s profile picture is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 30, 2016.  (KCNA via Reuters)

A rare inspection on the bureau was conducted after reports of “impure attitude” toward the volatile regime. The spy agency said it was looking into details about their punishment.

“If Hwang was indeed kicked out of the Workers’ Party, it would practically mean the end of his political career, and possibly his life, though it is unknown whether or not he is still alive,” South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo reported, according to the Telegraph.

Kim Jong Un and Hwang Pyong-so enjoy watching an air show in 2014.  (KCNA via Reuters)

Kim Won-hong was reportedly sentenced to one of North Korea’s prison camps. As for Hwang, many of Kim Jong Un’s recent actions indicate the man who the dictator has trusted for about a decade was executed — possibly by the infamous firing squad that also killed Kim’s uncle Jang Song Thaek.

The two officials allegedly had been receiving favors for promotions, the Telegraph reported. Kim ordered the two officials to be punished “as a warning to others.”

Kim Jong Un greeting officials with Hwang Pyong-so by his side in 2015.  (Reuters)

Kim’s visit to the country’s Mount Paektu over the weekend hinted at Hwang’s possible execution. Kim usually visits the sacred mountain before he makes a significant decision, much like his father and grandfather had done, Korea Jongang Daily reported.

The leader previously visited the mountain with his aides in November 2013, a month before ordering the deaths of several officials, including Jang, who was branded “worse than a dog” and a “despicable human scum.” The bodies were then lit on fire with flamethrowers.

Kim also made a trip to the mountain before he executed former defense chief Hyon Yong-chol in April 2015.

Kim Jong Un visited Mount Paektu over the weekend, an indication he may be making a significant decision. Hwang is noticeably not pictured.  (KCNA via Reuters)

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency did not mention Hwang in its statement about Kim’s visit, but said the despot was celebrating his “big achievements in November.”

Hwang rose through the ranks and, in 2014, was named the senior deputy director in the central party, North Korean Leadership Watch reported. South Korean spies believe Kim was pitting Hwang against Choe Ryong-hae, the vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, to ensure they were forever loyal to the leader, according to Yonhap News Agency.

