Kim Jong Un vows more &#039;quality&#039; nuclear weapons, honors rocket scientists

December 13, 2017 KID News World News
Kim Jong Un seeks to increase quality and number of weapons.

Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster the “quality” and “quantity” of North Korea’s crisis-causing nuke and missile stockpile and praised the scientists responsible for “faithfully and perfectly” constructing the Hermit Kingdom’s deadly arsenal.

Kim held a two-day munitions conference to celebrate the construction and launch of the Hwasong-15, North Korea’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, which the rogue regime claims could carry a “super-heavy nuclear warhead,” Reuters reported. The North Korean despot said Tuesday that Pyongyang would continue making “more latest weapons and equipment” to “bolster up the nuclear force in quality and quantity,” according to a statement by the state’s Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS - RC1ECCC05940

Kim Jong Un and his scientists celebrate the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.  (KCNA via Reuters)

“They called for waging an all-out drive once again to glorify the great era of Kim Jong Un as the greatest heyday of development of defense industry and bolstering of defense capabilities and lead today’s great victory to the final victory in the showdown with the U.S. and national reunification,” KCNA said in a Wednesday statement.

Kim praised the scientists who “most faithfully and perfectly” carried out the “great November event” and “building [North Korea’s] strategic nuclear force.”

“[North Korea] successfully test-fired ICBM Hwasong-15 and thus demonstrated the dignity and might of our powerful state all over the world once again,” the statement read.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15Õs test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS - RC166AAF4D90

North Korea released photos showing the regime’s newest ICBM, which the country said was much larger than its predecessor.  (KCNA via Reuters)

The scientists, who were not identified, were decorated with several medals and given watches engraved with the names of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Kim declared hours after firing the ICBM on Nov. 29 that North Korea had “finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force.”

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam