Kim Jong Un travels in Chinese charter plane to Singapore, brings portable toilet, reports say

June 11, 2018

Kim Jong Un’s “Air Force One” to Singapore was a Chinese charter plane that included two decoy aircrafts — including one carrying a portable toilet and bulletproof limousine — to thwart potential enemy attacks, reports said Monday.

Kim arrived at Changi Airport on Sunday after boarding an Air China Boeing 747 plane in Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency reported. Though the despot’s travels were largely publicized upon his arrival for the historic summit with President Trump, details about his departure remained shrouded in secrecy until Monday. 

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, arrives at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore via AP)

Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday in an Air China plane.  (AP)

“Tension was very high in North Korea, hence the secrecy,” a diplomatic source told Chosun Ilbo on Monday.

The regime’s Korean Central News Agency revealed Kim used a Chinese charter plane with a Chinese flag displayed on the aircraft, possibly tricking people to believe a Chinese official was on board. The plane was one of three that departed within an hour — a maneuver believed to throw off enemies looking to take down Kim’s plane, Chosun Ilbo reported.

Analysts also told Yonhap it was unusual for North Korean leaders to reveal what type of plane was used for travel.

“Kim who is known as a reasonable leader may have accepted his advisers’ recommendations to prioritize safety in aviation,” Yang Moo-jin, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies, told the South Korean news site. “In addition, the charter of a Chinese airplane may have an effect of publicizing China’s active support and cooperation to the North Korean people ahead of summit talks with the U.S.”

In this photo released by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is greeted by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Changi International Airport, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore, ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP)

Data also showed the Air China plane had traveled mostly over China, rather the usual route of flying over the ocean, according to Singapore Straits Times. Traveling through Chinese territory may have been to show the alliance between China and North Korea.

One of the planes that departed North Korea was an IL-76 transport plane that brought a bullet-proof limousine and portable toilet for the despot, Chosun Ilbo reported. The despot reportedly brings his own toilet for long trips to prevent foreigners and other government officials getting their hands on his stool.

Keeping Kim’s stool out of others’ reach also prevents details about his health status from leaking to the public, Lee Yun-keol, a North Korean defector who was previously a North Korean Guard Command unit, told the Washington Post.

A crowd looks on as the limousine believed to be carrying North Korea leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Istana, or Presidential Palace, in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018, to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)

 (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)

“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee said. “The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind.”

Kim and Trump are planning to meet one-on-one on Tuesday. They will be joined only by translators and will spend a couple of hours before admitting their close advisers to the meeting.

President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House announced Monday nuclear talks with North Korea have moved “more quickly than expected.” Trump is planning to fly back to Washington earlier than expected, departing 8 p.m. Tuesday rather than Wednesday morning.

The summit is the first ever between a sitting American president and North Korea’s leader. Trump on Monday forecast a “nice” outcome, while Kim spent the day out of view.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

