Kim Jong Un, South Korea's Moon Jae-in readying joint announcement after historic summit

South Korea on Friday said it is working on a joint statement with North Korea about the outcome of the historic meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The announcement is expected in a few hours.

Kim told Moon that he feels like he’s “firing a flare at the starting line in the moment of (the two Koreas) writing a new history in North-South relations, peace and prosperity.”

Kim also promised Moon he “won’t interrupt” his “early morning sleep anymore,” referring to missile tests, South Korea said.

It was the first time a member of the Kim dynasty was known to set foot on South Korean soil since 1953. The two men shook hands and smiled for news cameras.

Kim and Moon planted a pine tree together as a symbol of peace before resuming their second meeting of the summit. Kim and Moon have also unveiled a stone plaque placed next to the tree that was engraved with a message saying “Peace and Prosperity Are Planted.”

