Kim Jong Un shoves photographer out of way of wife, Ri Sol Ju, at Korean summit, video shows

May 2, 2018 KID News World News

Kim Jong Un wasn’t going to let a photographer get in the way of North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju at last week’s historic summit with South Korea.

The North Korean despot was caught on video last Friday shoving a photographer away as his wife and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook walked into the Peace House at the demilitarized zone.

Photos from the day then captured Kim approaching the South Korean first lady as Ri shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for their first meeting.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greet Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters - RC19D6F3F060

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in and their wives during the South-North Korea summit.  (Reuters)

The leaders of the two Koreas met at the DMZ for a historic summit. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross into South Korean territory since the Korean War ended in 1953.

KIM JONG UN’S CHEERLEADING WIFE RISES IN RANKS TO ACHIEVE FIRST LADY TITLE

The despot vowed to give up his regime’s nuclear weapons and shut down a nuclear test site if the U.S. commits to a formal end to the Korean War and pledges not to attack the North, Seoul officials said.

Weeks before the summit, Ri was given the title “revered first lady,” despite marrying Kim nearly a decade ago. Her new title was revealed after her first solo public appearance at an event.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and first lady Ri Sol Ju attend a banquet after the inter-Korea summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. - RC1A03101000

Kim Jong Un appeared to push a photographer out of the way for his wife.  (Reuters)

The wives of North Korean despots are usually referred to as “comrade.” The only other time North Korean state media used the title “revered first lady” was for Kim Jong-ae, the wife of late-leader and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, Chosun Ilbo reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam