Kim Jong Un meets with Chinese leader on 'unofficial visit,' state media says

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on an “unofficial visit” to Beijing, China’s state-run media reported late Tuesday.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing North Korean state radio, reported that Kim had visited China at Xi’s invitation and was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju.

Kim Jong Un apparently arrived in Beijing on board a heavily guarded 21-car train, which veteran North Korea watchers observed to resemble the trains that ferried his father, Kim Jong Il, to meetings in China and Russia.

The visit to China is Kim Jong Il’s first trip outside North Korea since he succeeded Kim Jong Il upon his father’s death in 2011.

The North Korean leader is expected to hold separate summits with South Korea in late April and the U.S. in May.

