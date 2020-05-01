Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors of his death: report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days on Saturday local time, amid speculation of his possible death or that he retreated to prevent infection from the coronavirus, according to reports.

Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, in the South Phyongan Province, the South Korea-based Yonhap News Agency first reported, citing state-run media.

He was last seen April 11 when he presided over a meeting of the country’s ruling Workers Party. Rumors of his possible death or illness circulated after he later missed a key event.

His absence at a ceremony to commemorate the 108th birthday of his grandfather and North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung on April 15 was noted in the press.

President Trump was asked about Kim’s appearance Friday, saying: “I don’t want to talk about it.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.