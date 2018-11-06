KID NewsRadio’s 2018 Midterm Election Toolkit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Midterm elections are well under way and as voters head home from the ballot box, many will be looking to see how the results pan out.
Below are resources for this year’s midterm election:
Statewide Results
East Idaho Results
- Bannock County Results
- Bear Lake County Results
- Bingham County Results
- Bonneville County Results
- Caribou County Information and Results
- Clark County Information and Results
- Franklin County Information and Results
- Fremont County Information and Results
- Jefferson County Information and Results
- Madison County Information and Results
- Oneida County Information and Results
- Power County Information and Results
- Teton County Information and Results