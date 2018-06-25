Kidnapped model hits back at abduction doubters, says she was willing to have sex with kidnapper to stay alive

She was drugged, kidnapped, told she would be sold as a sex slave and threatened with death.

Then, when she finally made it to safety, many cast doubt on her shocking story.

Now at last Chloe Ayling has the vindication she deserves, with the conviction of her abductor Lukasz Herba and a court’s public acknowledgement that she was telling the truth.

Speaking for the first time since Herba, 30, was jailed in Italy for 16 years for the kidnap, Chloe, 21, from Coulsdon, South London, told The Sun of her joy that he has been put behind bars — and that she is no longer considered a liar.

She said: “It’s a huge relief because I feel like my life has been on hold.

“It was six days of hell — and then I had to deal with all the disbelief once I got home. I feel happy now that everyone knows I was telling the truth.”

Chloe also revealed how in a bid to stay alive, she told herself she had to be willing to sleep with her kidnapper to keep him on her side.

The nightmare began in July last year, when the glamour model travelled to Milan for what she believed was a photoshoot.

Instead, at the photo studio she was injected with horse tranquillizer ketamine by a man in a ski mask, stuffed into a suitcase and smuggled to a remote Italian farmhouse.

Kidnapper Herba later claimed Chloe was an accomplice to the abduction, and had gone along with it to boost her profile.

But Chloe hit back: “The media were quoting this crazy guy in the headlines and people were reading it as the truth. They had no idea how crazy this guy is.”

Recalling the moment she was snatched, she said: “Suddenly this man has his hand on my mouth — covering my nose.

“And then another man ran in front of me with a mask on. I saw he had a syringe.

“When I woke up I was so drugged. Slowly as I regained consciousness, I realized I was in the back of a car.

“I had no idea why they were taking me. Everything went through my head — are they going to rape me? Are they going to kill me?”

