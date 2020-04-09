Kid reunites with father who was in quarantine for 3 weeks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A young boy could be seen running to his father’s arms, after having not seen him for three weeks while he was self-quarantined to fight the coronavirus, online video shows.

In the video, the boy can be seen on a toy truck off to the side of a road in Saragosa, Texas, as a police officer inside a truck communicates with him via loudspeaker.

“Hey. pull over, little baby,” says the voice from inside the truck as the boy looks on in confusion.

“Hey. Look at me. I love you. Miss you,” says the man.

A woman off-camera asks the boy whose voice that belongs to.

The boy, seemingly confused, waves and says hello.

“Who is it?” asks the woman off-camera.

The man then gets out of the car, arms outstretched. The young boy, realizing it’s his father, breaks down in tears and runs to greet his father.

The dad picks up his boy and tells his son that he missed him.