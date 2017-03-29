KID Radio Icon Bob Burtenshaw Has Died

IDAHO FALLS – Long-time KID morning show personality Robert John “Bob” Burtenshaw has passed away. He was known as “Early Bird Bob” and started working at KID in 1953.

Burtenshaw was remembered fondly by listeners who listened to him every morning for decades. KID Program Director Neal Larson spoke of Burtenshaw’s 45 years on the air.

“I don’t believe any broadcast personality had a longer run on KID radio than Bob Burtenshaw — a career that spanned multiple decades, creating a heritage and legacy for the entire region. Anyone much over the age of 40 who has lived in East Idaho has good memories of Bob’s familiar voice and on-air presence. We send our condolences to his family.”

Burtenshaw, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 27, 2017, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. According to his family, arrangements are pending under the direction of Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. He was 84 years old.