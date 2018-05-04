KID Newsradio’s Election Coverage Round Up: Legislative Races

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — KID Newsradio’s election coverage continues with another round up of interviews and stories across several legislative districts in the state.
Editor’s Note: This is not a comprehensive list of stories and interviews as some interviews are still pending. Continue to follow KID Newsradio for continued and updated election coverage.
Idaho Legislative District 30
INTERVIEW: Local, retired BYU-Idaho professor seeks to unseat Jeff Thompson
Idaho Legislative District 31
INTERVIEW: Idaho House Representative talks new bill aimed at updating 1970’s Idaho sex ed law
INTERVIEW: Represenative Julie Van Orden discusses re-election campaign, sex education bill
Bingham County legislative candidates vie for votes during Republican forum
Idaho Legislative District 32
East Idaho man launches bid to unseat Idaho Representative Tom Loertscher
Idaho Legislative District 34
INTERVIEW: Representative Ron Nate discusses bid for re-election to Idaho Legislature
Representative Ron Nate and legislative candidate Doug Ricks spar at Republican forum
Idaho Legislative District 35
INTERVIEW: Representative Karey Hanks discusses second amendment stance, gives wildlife overpass update and weighs in on Idaho healthcare