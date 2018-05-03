KID Newsradio’s Election Coverage Round Up: Gubernatorial Races

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With the primaries right around the corner, KID Newsradio continues to speak with candidates about their positions on the issues. Here’s a round up of all the interviews we’ve done or forum’s we’ve covered.

Gubernatorial Race

Tommy Ahlquist

Tommy Ahlquist responds to criticism and gives his position on the issues

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Tommy Ahlquist, candidate for Idaho governor, gave an update on his campaign on Tuesday, May 1, as he embarks on an 11-day tour across the state of Idaho. His tour, called the One Idaho tour, will put Ahlquist in 44 counties and 133 towns and cities in less than two weeks. But, Ahlquist said the tour represents his vision for reconnecting Idaho.

Tommy Ahlquist talks campaign advertising

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist addressed recent campaign advertising and his position on several hot button issues in the Gem State on KID Newsradio, Tuesday, March 27. As the Ahlquist campaign marches toward the primary elections in May, many voters have noticed an uptick in campaign ad attacks from the Ahlquist campaign questioning the credibility of opponents Congressman Raul Labrador and Lieutenant Governor Brad Little.

Tommy Ahlquist talks gubernatorial race, plans for Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Gubernatorial candidate Tommy Alquist back out on the campaign trail again for another tour around the state as the race for the Idaho governor’s seat continues to heat up. After Alquist completed a 97 city tour at the initial launch of his campaign and then a “44 Counties in 44 Days” initiative earlier last year, he’s back in Idaho Falls again to talk policy with potential voters.

Congressman Raul Labrador

Congressman Raul Labrador gives campaign update

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador gave an update on his campaign efforts for governor just weeks away from the primary election on Friday, April 27. “It’s really exciting right now,” Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Raul Labrador told KID Newsradio. “This is the time that people are paying attention. This is the time that people are really excited to learn from the candidates.“

Congressman Raul Labrador responds to negative campaign ads, President Trump IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Congressman and gubernatorial Raul Labrador elaborated on his statements at a press conference about negative ads run by a political action committee with connections to Tommy Ahlquist. “It’s not just the PAC, but it’s the entire Tommy Ahlquist campaign has been about lying and deceptions,” Congressman Raul Labrador, candidate for Idaho governor, told KID Newsradio. Read the rest of this story here. Congressman Raul Labrador explains attack ads claims, stance on CBD oil and public land management IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Representative and gubernatorial candidate, Raul Labrador is dispelling attack ad claims, emphasizing his stance on CBD oil and explaining his view on public land management, just weeks away from the Idaho primary elections. In the midst of campaign ads attacking Labrador, the congressman says he has never seen the level of negativity waged in the current battle for Idaho governor.

Congressman Raul Labrador talks about bid for Idaho governor’s seat

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In politics, it’s not uncommon to watch someone move higher and higher in rank within the government; but, Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador hopes to bring his work back to his home state. As a U.S. Congressman, Labrador’s resume includes big ticket items like founding the House Freedom Caucus and serving on the Natural Resources and Judiciary committees and as chair on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. But, Labrador says he’s got more work to do at home in the Gem state especially when it comes to Idaho’s tax code.

Congressman Raúl Labrador talks healthcare bill, gubernatorial run

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Congressman and gubernatorial hopeful Raúl Labrador is back in southeast Idaho as part of his campaign efforts, saying he hopes to convince Idahoans to vote for him in the upcoming Idaho governor’s race. Some have contended they would prefer seeing Labrador stay in his Congressional seat in Washington to protect Idaho’s interests there, but Labrador disagrees.

Lieutenant Governor Brad Little

Lieutenant Governor Brad Little talks about campaign

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Lieutenant Governor and gubernatorial candidate Brad Little is on the campaign trail as candidates across the state prepare for the primary election on May 15. Despite an increase in negative campaigning across the board, Little said he feels optimistic about his bid for governor. Amidst ads characterizing Little as being a career politician, he said leadership has always been a part of his life and doesn’t mean he’s not familiar with the people around him or the industries important to Idaho.

Lt. Governor Brad Little addresses campaign critics, talks gun control and CBD oil in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho –As the primary elections marches closer, the candidates are buckling down and traveling the Gem state working to persuade voters and talk about important issues. Lieutenant Governor Brad Little is among the gubernatorial hopefuls and is taking some heat on the campaign trail after the Alquist campaign launched a political ad attack against both Little and Congressman Raul Labrador.

Gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Governor Brad Little, outlines education plan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate, Lieutenant Governor Brad Little, outlined his plan for education on Tuesday, February 20, if elected to Idaho’s top seat. “It’s a plan that ties on to what’s been agreed to by the task force,” Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a candiate for Idaho governor told KID Newsradio. “It really focuses on, probably the essential. Obviously literacy, getting our kids reading proficiently into the third grade. We’re making progress there. We’ve got a new assessment, there’s a lot of excitement in the school districts where they’re using this a a prototype.”

